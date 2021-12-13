Gardeners seek more Pulaski County applicants

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

New River Valley Master Gardeners are hoping more Pulaski County residents will sign up for its 2022 training classes.

“We are hoping to get more Pulaski County residents to become Master Gardeners,” said Wendy Silverman, coordinator of the Virginia Cooperative Extension program. “We volunteer with several programs in Pulaski including the Pulaski Library children’s garden, the Pulaski Community youth center, Pulaski 4-H, Pulaski Adult Day Care and Fall Prevention Program, Fairview Home, Recovery Center, and the Wilderness Road Museum.”

Training classes are held Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from Feb. 15 to May 5 on the Virginia Tech campus and at Montgomery County Government Center. A fee is required and participants must do 50 hours of volunteer service.

Topics covered during the course include basic botany, plant propagation, herbaceous plants, houseplants, vegetables, fruits, pruning, landscape design, floral design, lawn care, woody plants, entomology, plant pathology, abiotic stresses, soils, and pesticide use and safety.

Experienced and novice gardeners are welcome to participate.

According to the extension service website, Master Gardeners are trained volunteer educators who encourage and promote environmentally sound horticulture practices. The program was established in 1979.

To sign up for training or obtain more information, contact Silverman at Montgomery County Extension Office, 540-382-5790. Applications are accepted until Jan. 21.

Written by: Editor on December 13, 2021.

