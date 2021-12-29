Four more Sweet years for Pulaski County

By PATRICK FORD

The board of supervisors voted to extend their contract with county administrator, Jonathan Sweet ICMA-CM at their December meeting. Sweet has been serving Pulaski County since Jan. 16, 2017.

Sweet came to Pulaski with 13 years of experience as a chief administration officer from three different localities. With a bachelor’s degree in communications from Radford University, completing the University of Virginia’s-Darden Business School’s Senior Executive Institute, and being a graduate of the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute, Sweet has met all prerequisites to sit for his Certified Economic Development Credential.

Chair Joe Guthrie stated, “Jonathan has guided the work of the county government through the difficulties and uncertainties associated with COVID extremely well. Despite all the turmoil COVID caused, the county continuously provided services to our residents without interruption or reduction in quality. He also initiated a grant program using a portion of the county’s Federal CARES Act funding to help keep local businesses and nonprofits afloat during the worst days of the pandemic shutdown.” Guthrie went on to say, “Mr. Sweet also found ways to make many beneficial outcomes from the changes caused by COVID. For example, Jonathan took the initiative to utilize a portion of CARES Act funding to build new 911 communications towers in Snowville and Hiwassee, then added internet service to them for the benefit of residents in that area. With more recent COVID stimulus funding, Mr. Sweet led an effort partnering with the state, neighboring counties, AEP, and an internet service provider to bring universal broadband to all homes and businesses in the county. That’s a goal the county is achieving years before we thought it would be possible and it was done with no local tax dollars.”

Supervisor Laura Walters said, “I am happy with the Board’s offer to renew Mr. Sweet’s contract. His excellent performance and dedication to Pulaski County is widely demonstrated in the positive outcomes for Pulaski County. We have seen growth in services to our citizens, new housing and increased population, and new jobs through expansion of our industries due to Mr. Sweet’s and the Board’s efforts. I look forward to continued progress in the next four years.”

Supervisor Travis added, “Jonathan has gone above and beyond his normally expected duties. He has shown by his performance that he has always had the county’s interest at heart and done what would benefit all of the citizens of the county. I have worked alongside Jonathan for the last two years and have seen firsthand what his motives are in the areas that he has made a difference in.”

