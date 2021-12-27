Fire destroys former governor’s home

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

McLEAN — Fire destroyed the home of former Virginia Gov. Charles S. Robb and his wife, Lynda, Tuesday, sending both to the hospital.

According to a statement from the Robb family, shared by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam Wednesday afternoon, the Robbs were the only occupants of the home when the fire was reported, about 11:30 p.m. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Robbs have lived in the home for nearly half a century.

“Our entire family is deeply grateful to the firefighters for their rapid response and the medical professionals who are taking care of them,” said the Robbs’ three daughters. “We have what is most important to us — our mom and dad.”

Fire crews said it could take days or even weeks to determine the cause of the fire due to the severity of the damage.

In a Wednesday morning post on Twitter, Northam posted the following Tweet on behalf of himself and his wife: “Pam and I were deeply saddened to learn of a fire at the home of former governor Chuck Robb. Our thoughts are with Chuck and Lynda as they recover from this tragedy.”

Charles “Chuck” Robb, 82, was governor of Virginia between 1982 and 1986. He served in the U.S. Senate 1989-2001.

Written by: Editor on December 27, 2021.

Comments

comments