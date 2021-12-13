Fine Arts Center holds annual gala

The Fine Arts Center of the New River Valley held their annual gala at Al’s on First Monday, Dec. 7. Despite being closed for about half of the year, the Board of Directors at the Center had plenty to celebrate, not the least of which are the Honorary Board members acknowledged at the Gala.

The gala encompassed the entire first floor of Al’s with the music of pop/jazz trio Custom Vibe, and harpist Renee Rippe. At the event, executive director Becky Lattuca and board members acknowledged its supporters and gave special thanks to their three honorary board members: Donia Eley, P. Buckley Moss, and Betty Sadler. Both Donia Eley and Betty Sadler and their husbands were longtime supporters of the Center, serving on the board and hosting events during their tenure. P. Buckley Moss has been a generous supporter of the Center for many years including the donation of proceeds from the sale of prints of her painting of the Historic Pulaski Courthouse earlier this year.

Their board of directors were also excited to publicly acknowledge the support of Judge William Thomas, and his wife Gertrude. Having been supporters for several years, the two have asked to keep their donation anonymous. However, with the recent passing of Gertrude Thomas, Judge Thomas agreed to make their donation public, and to be acknowledged at the gala. Unfortunately, the thanks came posthumously, but were no less heartfelt.

The Fine Arts Center is located at 21 West Main Street in historic downtown Pulaski. The center is supported, in part, by funding from the Town of Pulaski, Pulaski County, the C. E. Richardson Benevolent Foundation, the Randolph Foundation, and the Virginia Commission for the Arts as well as through membership and donations. For more information about the Fine Arts Center and to view other events or to sign up for a class, please visit their website at FACNRV.org.

