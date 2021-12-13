Fatal Lee County fire investigated

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

JASPER — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal residential fire in Lee County, but say it does not appear suspicious at this point in the probe.

Fire crews responded to the Jasper Community fire around 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. Once the blaze was extinguished, a body was found inside.

State police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the body was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for autopsy and positive identification.

While the cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation, Geller said at this stage “the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.”

State police’s Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is conducting the investigation.

