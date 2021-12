ENTF helps provide meals for those in need

Courtesy Photo

The Emergency Needs Task Force (ENTF) of Pulaski County, provided 40 food boxes to help those in need have a meal to celebrate Thanksgiving this year.

ENTF is a non-profit organization that provides emergency assistance to lower income residents who are unable to meet emergency needs for fuel, shelter, utilities and food.

Written by: Editor on December 2, 2021.

