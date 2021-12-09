Dublin man injured in I-81 crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Dublin man was injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision on I-81 in the bridge replacement work zone over the New River.

Justin D. Knick, 20, was entering the interstate from a construction access road when the 2020 Mack Granite cement truck he was driving was struck by a southbound tractor-trailer, according to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Shelby Crouch.

Crouch said the 2021 Peterbilt tractor-trailer could not avoid hitting the cement truck in the driver side.

Knick, who was wearing a seatbelt, sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. He was subsequently charged with reckless driving.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Graylin E. Williams, 61, of Baltimore, Md., received minor injuries, but also was transported to the hospital. He, too, was wearing a seatbelt.

An investigation into the 11:10 a.m. crash, near mile marker 104, continues.

Written by: Editor on December 9, 2021.

Comments

comments