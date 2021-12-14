DMV expands walk-in availability

RICHMOND – Starting Wednesday Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) customers may choose to walk in for service on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (in offices with Saturday hours).

All 75 customer service centers (CSCs) are expanding walk-in service to Wednesdays. Appointments are still be available on Mondays and Fridays, with hours varying by office location.

DMV launched a hybrid service model, with alternating days of appointments and walk-ins, Oct. 5, with a pledge to Virginians to evaluate data and adjust as necessary to provide optimal service. A month of evaluation showed that, in addition to continued strong support for appointments, an added day of walk-in service would further enhance customer service options.

“To provide the best possible service to all Virginians, we continually assess how, when and where Virginians want to access their DMV. Throughout the pandemic, dmvNOW.com became even more popular so we added to the slate of over 50 online services. People love the convenience of our neighborhood DMV Select and mobile DMV Connect programs so we expanded each,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “After evaluating our new in-person hybrid service model, our data shows a need to fine tune the balance of walk-in and appointment days. We want customers to customize their DMV experience through our many service options and we will continue to work hard to enhance those options for them.”

Data shows strong customer preference of DMV service options outside of the traditional customer service center. In fact, customers recently completed 32% more of their DMV business online compared to almost two years ago, pre-pandemic.

Service options other than a CSC include:

Online: More than 50 services are available at dmvNOW.com

Mail: Popular services such as driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals may be completed by mail

Drop-off: Customers needing a title after purchasing a vehicle from an individual (not a dealer) may drop off their applications and supporting documents at a CSC

DMV Select: Vehicle-related services are offered through our partner offices

DMV Connect: Appointments can be scheduled for nearly every DMV service with the agency’s mobile teams

