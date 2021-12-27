Defrauder of Cares Act gets 10 years

ABINGDON — A Virginia woman who headed a conspiracy to file fraudulent pandemic-related unemployment claims will serve 10 years in prison and have to pay restitution.

Farren Gaddis Ricketts, 31, of Jonesville, was able to defraud the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act of more than $1.5 million by working with co-conspirators to file more than 150 fraudulent unemployment claims between May 2020 and February 2021.

According to a press release from the Western District U.S. Attorney’s Office, Ricketts created “Ricketts Advisory LLC” with the Virginia State Corporation Commission, then advertised as a financial services company that would help file unemployment claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ricketts and her co-conspirators “concocted a scheme to gather personal identification information and then submit unemployment claims to the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC)] website for individuals who were known to be ineligible to receive pandemic unemployment benefits, including various inmates in Virginia Department of Corrections facilities,” the release states.

Not only did Ricketts receive unemployment benefits herself she charged fees to more than 120 of her co-conspirator “clients” for filing their claims, according to the western district prosecutors. Ricketts also is said to have created fraudulent documents in support of the fraudulent claims, including creation of IRS forms alleging pre-pandemic income.

“Ricketts not only defrauded taxpayers herself, but she also helped dozens more criminals line their pockets with unemployment benefits meant for those truly in need,” said Darrell Waldon, IRS-CI special agent in charge, Washington DC Field Office.

Anyone with allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

