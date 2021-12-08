Defendant expresses remorse for actions

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Rural Retreat man who pleaded guilty to seven of 12 charges stemming from a May traffic stop expressed remorse Monday for his actions that day.

“I apologize for my actions that day,” 26-year-old Albert James Jordon Jr. told Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch before being sentenced under a plea agreement.

Under the agreement, Jordon pleaded guilty to five felonies and two misdemeanors and five other charges were dismissed with the option to re-file. Jordon was sentenced to a total of five years in prison, with all but seven months suspended. Six months of the active sentence is mandatory for assault on a law enforcement officer.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nicole Cumberland said an officer with Dublin Police Department stopped a Hyundai being operated by Jordon May 5 after noticing it was displaying an inspection sticker that expired January 2020.

After identifying the driver as Jordon, the officer determined there was an outstanding grand larceny warrant for Jordon in Carroll County. When the officer asked Jordon to exit the vehicle, Jordon attempted to drive away, according to Cumberland.

With the assistance of another officer, the original officer was able to prevent Jordon from leaving the scene. Cumberland said the officers saw a gun inside the vehicle during the altercation with Jordon and their use of a taser on him was ineffective.

Child abuse was one of the charges filed against Jordon. Cumberland said a toddler was in the backseat of the Hyundai.

A search of the car turned up two firearms, including a fully loaded .22-caliber pistol, and a substance determined to be methamphetamine, the prosecutor said. She indicated the Carroll County charge subsequently was dismissed with an option to re-file. Jordon has no prior criminal history and he has “expressed substantial remorse” for the incident, Cumberland added.

Judge Finch accepted the plea agreement, noting Jordon has demonstrated acceptance of responsibility for what occurred. The plea agreement called for the following guilty pleas and sentences:

Written by: Editor on December 8, 2021.

