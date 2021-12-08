Deborah (Debbie) Reed Griffith

January 11, 1963 – November 24, 2021

Deborah (Debbie) Reed Griffith, 58, a beloved wife, mother, daughter and employee of the Pulaski County School District passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Debbie was born in Radford on January 11, 1963 and was a lifelong resident of Dublin. She lived life to the fullest and was a loving mother, educator and avid traveler. She devoted her life to helping others and brought joy and compassion to everyone she met. Her light will forever shine through the lives of her students, friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Griffith; and her father, Garnett Reed.

She is survived by her mother, Martha Reed; her son, Adam Griffith; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Garnett and Katie Reed, Dennis and Anita Lynn Reed, and Randy and Cathy Reed, and their families.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, December 6, 2021 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin with Rev. Mark Miller officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Dublin Elementary School, 600 Dunlap Road, Dublin, VA 24084 in her memory for the benefit of her beloved school children.

The Griffith family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

