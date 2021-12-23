David Hildreth Randall

Date of death – December 22, 2021

David Hildreth Randall, age 80 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at his home. Born June 23, 1941 in Fairfax County, Virginia he was the son of the late Hildreth Florence Randall and Garna Alice Tiller Randall Lacey. He was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Brent Randall; grandson, Steven Michael, two sisters and one brother.

He is survived by his wife Joan Leah Randall, Pulaski; children John Allen Randall and wife, Roberta Short Randall, Cindy Chantal Johnson, Michelle Randall Cox and Michael Cox, Jessica Ann Randall, grandchildren Gregory, Jordan, Alex, Emma, Erica (Matt), Laura, Dusten (Emily), Morgan Adamo, three great great grandchildren, brother Ronnie Lee Lacey and Cathy Martin.

A Celebration of Life will be held this summer at his home on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

