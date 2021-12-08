Danny Wayne Gregory

Danny Wayne Gregory, age 61 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021. Born September 27, 1960 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Thomas Wayne Gregory & Bonnie Wright Gregory. He was also preceded in death by his life partner, Jewell Roop, brothers-in-law, Randy Roberts and Jerry Trail.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters Tammy (Joe) Cruff, Newbern; Sammy (Gay) Gregory, Pulaski; Janet (Tim) Walker, Pulaski; Cathy Trail, Hiwassee; Tommy Gregory, Pulaski; Samantha (Allen) Simpkins, Snowville; best buddy Madeline Simpkins, nieces and nephews Mackenzie, Tabitha, Beth, Daphine, Jacob, Michael Gregory, David, Bradley, Michael Bowers, several great nieces and nephews, special brothers, Rodney Farmer, Eric Gregory and Larry Gregory, special daughter, Sabrina (Shannon) Bishop, grandkids Samantha Bishop, Kody Bishop and many friends.

Memorial services will be held at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time at the Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

