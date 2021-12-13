Crawlspace hider gets year to serve

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A woman found hiding in the crawlspace of a northwest Pulaski home a year ago will serve a year of incarceration for having drugs in her possession.

Kathern Ann Smith, 35, of Austinville, recently pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of narcotics for having methamphetamine and Eutylone in her possession at the time of her Dec. 7, 2020, arrest. A charge of trespassing was not prosecuted under a plea agreement reached in the case.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nicole Cumberland said the owner of a home on 12th Street called police after locating a suspicious vehicle parked on the property. No one had permission to be there and a “No Trespassing” sign was located on the property in plain view, she noted.

When officers entered the residence, three individuals were found inside, Cumberland said. Smith was found hiding in a crawlspace in the home, she added.

A search of Smith’s belongings turned up the narcotics, Cumberland said.

Under terms of the plea agreement, Smith was sentenced to five years in prison, with all but one year suspended. She will be placed on two years of supervised probation upon release from custody.

