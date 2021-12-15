County to have universal internet by 2024

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Internet service should be universally available to Pulaski County citizens by 2024 with the New River Valley’s allotment of $2 billion deployed for broadband improvements Monday.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the disbursement of new grants designed to advance Virginia to 90% of its goal of achieving universal access to broadband and high-speed internet. This places Virginia on track to being one of the first states successfully charting a path to universal broadband access, according to the governor’s office.

New River Valley Regional Commission, Gigabeam and All Points Broadband were awarded $68.4 million and have leveraged $67.4 million for a project that will build fiber broadband and achieve universal coverage to almost 20,000 locations currently not covered in Pulaski, Bland and Montgomery counties.

The dramatic progress results from state, federal, local and private investments Virginia accelerated after the pandemic highlighted the need for “swift and bold action” extending high-speed internet across the Commonwealth.

“Broadband access impacts every facet of our daily lives, from education to business to health care,” said Governor Northam. “It’s a necessity for navigating today’s digital world, and this new funding will close Virginia’s digital divide with universal broadband by 2024.”

Northam ran for governor on a goal of having universal internet in 10 years. Since then he has invested more than $846 million in broadband.

Monday, Virginia allocated more than $722 million to provide universal broadband infrastructure in 70 localities. The funding — from Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) and the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) — supports 35 projects, connecting more than 278,000 households, businesses, and community anchor institutions to high-speed internet. It leverages more than $1 billion in private and local investments, pushing the total broadband investment in Virginia above $2 billion over the past four years.

The level of funding awarded is based on the infrastructure needs in the project area. Fifty-seven applications were received this application year, representing 84 localities that partnered with 25 internet service providers to request more than $943 million in funding.

