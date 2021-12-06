County loses ‘legend’ with Judge’s death

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

“Pulaski County has lost a legend,” Pulaski County Juvenile and Domestic (J&D) Court Judge H. Lee Chitwood said in response to the death of former J&D Judge William Franklin Thomas Jr. last week.

Thomas, a lifelong resident of Pulaski, died Monday. He served as a Juvenile and Domestic Court judge for the 27th Judicial District from July 1, 1973, when appointed by Virginia General Assembly, until he retired Dec. 31, 1995. He presided in Pulaski, Wythe, Carroll, Grayson and Bland counties and Galax City.

“He served with passion, integrity, and honor,” Judge Chitwood added. “He was a great and good man, and he cared deeply about the children and families that appeared before him. His portrait in the Juvenile Courtroom reminds us daily of his deep commitment to Pulaski County and the Commonwealth of Virginia. He will be deeply missed.”

Former Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney and now Circuit Court Judge K. Michael Fleenor agreed Thomas will be missed by the community. He recalled the first time he met Judge Thomas.

“I remember meeting Judge Thomas when I was a little boy in church. Then, as a young attorney, I had some of my first cases before him,” Fleenor said. “After years of working with him on local issues and causes, I quickly found him to be one of the finest people I have ever known. Pulaski County will sorely miss his generosity and good will.”

According to his obituary, Thomas attended Emory & Henry College after graduating from Pulaski High School in 1950. The judge went on to graduate from University of Richmond with a degree in business administration and received his law degree from University of Virginia.

Upon graduation from law school, Judge Thomas joined the Pulaski law firm of Gilmer, Sadler, Ingram, Sutherland & Hutton, when was known as Gilmer, Sadler, Harman & Thomas at that time. He focused on real estate law until being appointed to his judgeship in 1973.

Upon his retirement, the county held a ceremony to officially unveil Judge Thomas’ portrait for the juvenile courtroom. According to Southwest Times archives, judges, lawyers, government officials, family and friends gathered in the county circuit courtroom, despite blizzard-like conditions outdoors, to honor Judge Thomas.

Judge Thomas, with the help of his wife, Gertrude, who preceded him in death, unveiled the portrait, which now hangs in the J&D courtroom.

Pulaski County Bar Association commissioned the portrait, painted by Pat Lehmkuhl, a former Wythe County resident, who moved to Pulaski County.

In 2007, Thomas threw his hat into the ring to run for the Sixth District House of Delegates seat, but lost his bid by a narrow margin. He was a “dedicated Democrat,” his obituary states. He was a former chairman of the local Democratic Party and served as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 1960 in which John F. Kennedy was nominated as the Democratic presidential candidate.

“He was an avid student of politics and spent much of his time reading his newspapers from cover to cover, as well as following television news,” the obituary adds.

He was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Pulaski, serving a lengthy term on the church council. He was a member of Pulaski Jaycees, the Elks and the Masons. Although he sought no recognition, he was said to be a generous benefactor of his church and many other community organizations.

“Judge Thomas was exceedingly proud of his roots in Pulaski, was an ardent supporter of Pulaski and never aspired to live anywhere other than Pulaski,” the obituary states. He was a fan of local baseball and rarely missed a Pulaski River Turtles game.

Written by: Editor on December 6, 2021.

Comments

comments