Cougar wrestlers staying busy on the mat

By DAVID GRAVELY

The PCHS Cougar wrestling team has been a busy group competing in several recent matches, including a home match at the PCHS gym. While the young team is still working to earn team wins, several individual wrestlers are making marks in the win column.

The Cougars traveled to Bristol, Tennessee, for the 2021 Border Duals tournament Dec. 4, taking on opponents from Daniel Boone High School, John Battle, Riverside, Dobyns Bennett and Elizabethton. Following that meet, the Cougars hosted Salem and Carroll County in a meet in the Cougar Den.

In the 106 division, Xavier Ramsey has been in several matches. He began with a forfeit win against Daniel Boone before falling by pinfall to Owen Almany of John Battle. He moved on to defeat Robert Hodge of Riverside and Bryce Pulitzer of Dobyns Bennett before winning another match by forfeit. He started the home match with a win by pinfall over Own Page of Salem. He then won a match by forfeit against Carroll County.

The 120 division saw Gavin Warner win his first match by forfeit against Daniel Boone, then he defeated Ryan Spates of John Battle by pinfall. Warner fell to Joshua Sergent of Riverside, Gavin Armstrong of Dobyns Bennett, Heath Whitehead of Elizabethton, Seth Robinson of Carroll County and by pinfall.

At the 132 division, Nick Golden pinned Joseph Hicks of Daniel Boone to start the day, but then fell to Christian Rector of John Battle. He won a match against a Riverside wrestler by pinfall and then a forfeit against Dobyns Bennett. He won a 15-0 tech fall over Brian Presley of Elizabethton. Against Salem he earned a 17-1 tech fall over Ty Porter, then against Carroll County he pinned Nathaniel Dalton.

In the 138 division, Austin McNeil started off with a 5-8 decision loss to Michael Hughes of Daniel Boone followed by a loss by pinfall to Nate Faust of John Battle. He was pinned by David Pomeroy of Riverside and then lost 5-2 against John Thomas Robinson of Dobyns Bennett. He was pinned by Holden Roaten of Elizabethton to finish that meet. Against Carroll County he was pinned by Jamin Whitaker. He also lost by pinfall to Kyman Kinney of Salem.

In the 145 division, Molly Keller finished second overall in the Border War All Girls Tournament. She pinned Sinea Boito of Dobyns Bennet but fell to Sopia Perry of Elizabethton in a 2-4 decision. She earned second with another win over Boito by pinfall. She was pinned by Avery Hall of Salem, but earned a forfeit win against Carroll County and then an exhibition match by pinfall.

In the 160 division, Ryan Bird lost to Matthew McNeil of Salem and Hunter Millaway of Carroll County by pinfall.

Evan Alger has proven to be a top threat for the Cougars again this season. He started with a win by pinfall in the 195 division over Ty Nance of Daniel Boone. He wrestled in his actual division, the 182 level, to pin Noah Sills of John Battle, Logan Lively of Riverside and Nikolas Burke of Dobyns Bennet before winning a match by forfeit against Elizabethton. He pinned James Brooks of Salem and then won by forfeit against Carroll County.

In the 195 division, Kolton Knowles lost to Link Callahan of Salem by pinfall, then lost an 8-2 decision to Andrew Myers of Carroll County.

In the 220 division, Shawn Head won by forfeit over Salem before falling by pinfall to Tyler Douglas of Carroll County.

In the 285 division, Dylan Harris fell to Jacob Spurlock of Daniel Boone, Christian Bowlin of John Battle, Elijah Williams of Riverside, Christopher Harris of Dobyns Bennett and then Aiden Morley of Elizabethton, all by pinfall.

The Cougars have several upcoming matches scheduled, including this weekend at Hidden Valley and another home match Saturday, Dec. 18, at PCHS.

Written by: Editor on December 16, 2021.

