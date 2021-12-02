Cougar Trail Road crash leads to one dead

On December 2 ,2021 at 05:25 the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash in the 5100 block of Cougar Trail Road. Two vehicles were located in what appeared to be a head on crash. The vehicles were described as a pickup truck and a tractor trailer. The Driver of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased at the scene and was identified as Warren Croy of Peterstown, West Virginia. The driver of the tractor trailer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Dublin Fire Department, Newbern Fire Department, Pulaski County EMS, V-DOT, and Pulaski County Crash investigation team.

The incident is still under investigation and no further details will be released at this time.

Written by: Editor on December 2, 2021.

Comments

comments