Conditions set for tax sale waivers

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Those purchasing property with delinquent real estate taxes now have an avenue for waiver of penalties and interest in Pulaski.

Pulaski Town Council voted at its recent meeting to approve a resolution that allows penalties and interest to be waived on purchases of delinquent tax properties if certain conditions are met.

Town Manager Darlene Burcham said the issue arose during a recent delinquent tax sale conducted by Pulaski County. She said the purchaser of some property that is also taxed in the town requested penalties and interest accumulated on the property be waived.

After consideration, she said, council suggested waivers be granted up to $1,000 only if property is improved within two years of purchase. The waiver also is contingent upon real estate taxes being current and no code violations having been issued on the property within that two-year period.

Written by: Editor on December 22, 2021.

