Cinnamon to help quench odor

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

If the smell of cinnamon comes wafting through your car as you drive along Bob White Boulevard and Route 99 in Pulaski, it’s not the smell of thousands of cinnamon buns being prepared for Christmas.

Instead, it’s a new product being tested to counter-act sewer smells that have been a problem in those areas for years.

Pulaski Town Manager Darlene Burcham says cooler weather has helped to reduce the number of complaints the town has received about the odor. Heat seems to exacerbate it.

Now James Hardie wants to try a new product that will release a cinnamon smell at intervals. The product that releases the cinnamon smell will be installed in the vicinity of the pump station near James Hardie and Critzer Elementary School.

Temporary power is being provided to the area to operate the new equipment during a test period. Burcham said the town “wants to evaluate its handling of the smell” before installing permanent power.

Mayor Shannon Collins jokingly asked whether the cinnamon could be replaced with other fragrances on a seasonal basis.

Written by: Editor on December 20, 2021.

Comments

comments