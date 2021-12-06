Child injury could bring 10 years

A Dublin man could receive up to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced in March for injuring a 4-month-old child in his care in January.

Landen Alexander Lawson, 23, entered an Alford guilty plea Wednesday to a Class IV felony charge of child abuse and neglect. An Alford plea allows a defendant to plead guilty without admitting guilt.

The plea also was made absent of an agreement recommending a specific sentence. As a result, Lawson could receive the maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Sentencing was postponed to allow for a background report on Lawson to be prepared.

According to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Crandall, Lawson was caring for the infant alone Jan. 12 when Lawson called the child’s mother asking her to come home.

Upon arrival, Lawson was standing in the living room, holding the child. The mother indicated she knew something was wrong because the infant was making a high-pitched squealing noise. They took the child to the emergency room.

Crandall said Lawson told police the child became fussy so he picked her up. He claimed a dog hit his arm, causing him to drop the infant, which landed face-first onto a hardwood floor. At that point, Crandall said, the child “turned pale and went stiff.”

At the emergency room, the child was sedated and intubated. Doctors stabilized three brain bleeds and told authorities the injuries were not consistent with being dropped, Crandall told Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch. Instead, doctors attributed the injuries to the child having been shaken.

While the infant experienced seizures following the injury, Crandall says she appears to have now made a full recovery.

According to the prosecution, Lawson told the infant’s mother he shook the baby after dropping her because she was initially unresponsive.

Defense attorney Richie Davis offered no evidence of testimony Wednesday. Instead, he told Judge Finch, additional facts will be presented at sentencing.

Judge Finch convicted Lawson of the felony charge, saying the evidence against Lawson was “overwhelming” and “substantially negates [Lawson’s] claim of innocence.” Both findings are standard language used by the court with Alford pleas.

Lawson’s sentencing hearing begins at 1 p.m. March 2.

