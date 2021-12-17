Charles ‘Charlie’ Edward Talbert

Charles “Charlie” Edward Talbert, age 67 of Draper, passed away Wednesday evening December 15, 2021 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital-Pulaski. Born March 27, 1954 in Pulaski County he was the son of the late Neal and Cecil Mabry Talbert.

Charles retired from Fontaine Modifications and was recently driving for the Pulaski Transit System. He was also a faithful member of the Faith Ryders and Grace Ministries, Pulaski

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Talbert, Draper; children Michelle Frost, Dublin; Charles Cecil (Rachel) Talbert, Pulaski; Selena Estep, Draper; Michael Shaver and Teresa Whitley, NC; Nikki Stump and Steve Gillispie, Draper; Cody Lawrence and Kortney Gravley, Roanoke; Cheyanne Melton, Dublin; grandchildren, Austin Talbert, Kristopher Hayes, Zoey Talbert, many more special grandchildren and great granddaughter Burkley Hayes.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Michael Williams officiating. Interment will follow at the Memorial Christian Church Cemetery, Draper.

The family visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

