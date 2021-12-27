Charles Bopp, Robinson District Supervisor, retiring from board

Since I was first elected to the Board of Supervisors from the Robinson District in 2007, it has been my honor, my privilege, and my duty to serve the good folks of my district and the county. I have always taken this responsibility very seriously to do the best job I can as your representative and as a county official. I have never been one to disregard a responsibility but have tried to give my all to anything I’ve said I will do.

It was my intention when I ran for re-election in 2019 to serve my entire 4-year term. It is with sadness that I tell you I am unable to continue to serve in this role due to health issues and I will soon be resigning from the Board of Supervisors.

I do not make this decision lightly. If I felt my health was going to allow me to complete my term, then I would continue to serve. Earlier this year, I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. At first, I thought it would not affect my service or prevent me from completing my term in office. But, as the weeks and months have gone on, I realize the disease is weighing heavily on me, and I regretfully can no longer perform this job at the level it deserves.

So, after much thoughtful and prayerful consideration with my doctors and my family, and after alerting my fellow supervisors to my situation, I have made the decision to retire from the board. My retirement will help relieve me of the burden of duty and will allow me and my family to concentrate on my health and well-being.

It is my plan to serve through the organizational meeting in January. I have told Chairman Guthrie that it is my desire before I resign to nominate him for another term as Chair because I appreciate his leadership and the fine work he does as Chair.

It was also my desire to attend tonight’s meeting and add my vote of “Yes” to renewing Mr. Sweet’s contract. I want to add my voice of confidence in Mr. Sweet and the fine work he is doing for the county. It is very important to keep Jonathan here working for us. We appreciate all he has done and look forward to what he will continue to do here.

It has been a joy to work with Chairman Guthrie and my fellow board members. I appreciate the work they have done and will continue to do. I also look back fondly on serving with all the other past board members over the years. I will cherish these memories. I will also look with pride at the many accomplishments the Board of Supervisors and our county staff have done over the time I have been a member of the Board. We have made Pulaski County a better place to live, work, play, raise a family and retire.

I want to thank all the folks in the Robinson District for voting for me four times, and for giving me your confidence and the trust to be your supervisor. Everything I did in this office I did because I thought it was best for you and your families. Finally, and most importantly, I want to thank my family and especially my wife Kathy for all your love and support for me. I could not have done this job without you being there for me and by my side every step of the way.

Pulaski County will always be my home. I was happy that I was able for 14 years to help make it a better place for all of us to call our home. Now I will step aside to allow someone else to carry on that legacy of success so I can devote my time and attention to my health and my family.

Thank you and God Bless Pulaski County.

A few boards members have sent their regards.

Chair Joe Guthrie said, “On behalf of my fellow members of the Board of Supervisors and the people of Pulaski County, I want to thank Mr. Bopp for all the time and work he has given to the county during his 14 years of elected service on the board. While we wish he could finish his term, we are supportive of the decision he has made that his retirement from the board is best for him, his health, and his family. He has contributed much to his community, and we will be forever grateful to him for all he has done as a Supervisor.”

Laura Walters added, “I thank Mr. Bopp for his dedication and service to the citizens of Pulaski County and the Robinson District, and for all his help to me as a new board member. Most of all, I thank him for his kindness and friendship. He will be missed on the Board of Supervisors. Now it is time for him to take care of himself and his family. We wish him the best.” During the meeting, Walters also thanked him for helping the “newbies” enter the board.

John Travis wanted Bopp to know, “I wanted to thank you for your many years of service to Pulaski County and representing the citizens of the Robinson District. You have done a superb job and have always been faithful to the different organizational boards you have served with. I wish you the best in the future. Have a blessed Christmas!”

Sups outline the process of filling Bopp’s seat

With supervisor Bopp’s early retirement, the board of supervisors of Pulaski County has outlined the process for filling that seat. Virginia law outlines a process for replacement, and county attorney Tim Kirtner has explained that process.

“When Mr. Bopp’s seat becomes vacant, the BOS will initially appoint someone from the Robinson District to serve,” Said Kirtner. This appointment will be done by the board of supervisors. Members of the Robinson District who are eligible voters may apply, in a process that the board of supervisors are attesting to being open and fair. To apply, an applicant needs only complete a one-page form. Applications are available from Tuesday, Dec. 21 to Thursday, Dec. 30. They can be returned to the county building no later than the end of business day Jan. 3 2022,. The person selected will serve until a special election is held to fill the seat.

“Within 15 days of the vacancy, we will need to petition the Circuit Court for a writ of election to hold a special election to fill the seat,” said Kirtner, who will also be the one who petitions the circuit court to hold the special election. The special election is presumed to be held at the same time as the general election according to the board of supervisors. The person who is appointed to the seat may run for the office, and all regular filing requirements and deadlines will apply.

That election will determine who will fill the seat on the board until the term ends following the general election in Nov. 2023. The person appointed to fill the vacancy might or might not choose to run in the special election and there might or might not be opposition. The winner of the special election will serve for one year, 2023, which will be all that will remain of this term. So, there will be a regular election in Robinson District as there will be in all five Magisterial Districts in Nov. 2023 for a new 4-year term which begins Jan. 1, 2024.

Contact Cheryl Farris in the County Administrator’s Office is the point of contact and can be reached during business hours at 540-994-7705 or by email at cfarris@pulaskicounty.org. If needed, questions may be redirected to county administrator Jonathan Sweet, or to county attorney Tim Kirtner.

Written by: Editor on December 27, 2021.

