Calfee school placed on historic register

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Calfee Training School is among 13 historic sites placed on Virginia Landmarks Register (VLR) Thursday and one of five new listings grounded in African American history.

Located at 1 Corbin-Hamon Drive, formerly 1 Magnox Drive, in Pulaski, Calfee Training School is undergoing renovation to become Calfee Community & Cultural Center. The building was constructed with federal funds in 1939 as a Public Works Administration Project. It’s purpose was to provide Pulaski’s African American population with an elementary school education.

Being listed on a state or national landmarks register is honorary. It does not restrict how the property is used. However, it does provide an opportunity to pursue historic rehabilitation tax credits for improvements, which must comply with the Secretary of Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.

A VLR designation “is foremost an invitation to learn about and experience authentic and significant places in Virginia’s history,” states Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

Virginia’s Board of Historic Resources approved the listings during its quarterly meeting. Potential listings are nominated and selected for historic, architectural, archaeological and cultural significance.

Once a site has been placed on the state landmarks register, DHR forwards the documentation to National Park Service for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.

The narrative on Calfee Training School states:

“In 1939, with federal funding from the Public Works Administration, Pulaski County constructed the segregated Calfee Training School for the Town of Pulaski’s Black elementary school students.

“Significantly, the school’s construction was spurred by African American teachers and parents who filed petitions demanding improved teacher salaries and educational facilities, an equalization strategy supported by the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund in the 1930s.

“During the initial planning for the school in 1938, the local Black community lobbied to expand and improve the proposed building’s plans. That resulted in the addition of an auditorium wing to the building, but the loss of access to secondary education for Black students in the county and the removal of the school’s principal, Chauncey Harmon.

“Consequently, the county’s African American students seeking a secondary education had to attend the Christiansburg Institute in neighboring Montgomery County. The one-story, Colonial Revival-style Calfee Training School, built according to standardized plans provided by the Virginia Board of Education, reflects the state and federal governments’ desire to enhance educational facilities and curriculum.

“The early 20th-century progressive-era movement to consolidate schools — by phasing out geographically scattered one- and two-room schoolhouses — also influenced the school’s development. Calfee Training School closed in 1966 when Pulaski County desegregated its school system, and reopened in 1968 as an integrated Pulaski Primary School for kindergarten students.”

In recent years, local community members have initiated a movement to repurpose the school for use as a community center for people of all colors. It will include a day care center, community kitchen, digital learning lab, museum and meeting spaces.

Written by: Editor on December 20, 2021.

Comments

comments