Bond denied for murder suspect

Today, the Pulaski County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court heard a motion for bond filed by the attorney for William Tyler Griffith, a defendant charged with 2nd Degree Murder.

His motion was denied, he will continue to be held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail. His next court date is a pre-trial conference set on January 19th, 2022 at 9:30 am and his preliminary hearing is set January 26th, 2022 at 2:15 pm.

The Commonwealth was represented by James Crandall and Nicole Cumberland, both are Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorneys for Pulaski County.

As previously released, the Defendant is of no relation to the Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Justin Griffith.

Written by: Editor on December 21, 2021.

