Bond denied for Dublin murder suspect

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Dublin man accused of the murder of his mother the day before Thanksgiving will continue to be held without bond.

A Pulaski County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court judge denied a motion for bond filed by the attorney for 28-year-old William Tyler Griffith, according to Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith. Justin Griffith is of no relationship to the defendant or the victim, Deborah Reed Griffith.

William Griffith is charged second–degree murder in the shooting death of 58-year-old Deborah Griffith, who was a 17-year employee of Pulaski County Public Schools. She was an administrative assistant in the main office of Dublin Elementary School at the time of her death.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office found Deborah Griffith deceased inside her 5444 Shepherd Drive home around 1:20 a.m. Nov. 24, while responding to a report of possible gunshots. According to a sheriff’s office press release, Griffith appeared to have been shot.

William Griffith’s next court date is Jan. 19, for a 9:30 a.m. pre-trial conference. His preliminary hearing is Jan. 26 at 2:15 p.m.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorneys James Crandall and Nicole Cumberland represented the Commonwealth in the bond hearing.

Written by: Editor on December 27, 2021.

Comments

comments