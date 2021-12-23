Bimmerworld moving to old Magic Mart

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A special exception approved Tuesday night is paving the way for Bimmerworld Properties LLC to move into the former Magic Mart facility on Memorial Drive in Pulaski.

Bimmerworld, which sells automotive parts and competes in global racing events, will move from the Corporate Center industrial park off Cougar Trail to the former Magic Mart facility in Memorial Square Shopping Center. The move will enable Bimmerworld to double its space, according to a town staff report.

The special exception, unanimously supported by Pulaski Town Council and Pulaski Planning Commission, grants a special exception for light industrial use on a property zoned for Limited Business (B-1).

Brady Deal, town planning and economic development director, said Bimmerworld will use the 72,000-square-foot Memorial Drive facility for offices, warehousing, parts assembly and machining, and shops to work on or modify its race cars.

“The largest use impact at the facility will be a dynamometer machine. This machine will be located indoors and also be enclosed in an additional room within the indoor space to mitigate external sound,” he said.

Deal said external noise was minimal during a visit to the current facility. The Dublin operation is comprised of two buildings totaling a little over 30,000 square feet, he said.

“The old Magic Mart will serve to host the majority of their operations, but they may use some of the adjacent spaces as well for miscellaneous uses,” Deal added.

Deal and Bimmerworld owner James Clay said the only automobiles parked outside the facility will be those of the company’s approximately 50 employees.

With the approval of the special exception, Bimmerworld will purchase two tax parcels consisting of 20.72 acres and presently owned by Pulaski Development LLC, owned by David Hagan.

Magic Mart closed in 2018.

