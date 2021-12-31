Betty White passes at 99

Iconic actress and comedian Betty White died Friday morning in Los Angeles, California, just over two weeks from her 100th birthday. White, who was born Jan. 17, 1922, was a pioneer of early television. One of her more famous roles, as Rose Nylund on the CBS sitcom The Golden Girls, continues to air almost daily in syndicate.

White received eight Emmy Awards in various categories, three Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Grammy Award, along with earning a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2018 for her television career that spanned over nine decades, working longer in that medium than anyone else in history.

