Benjamin Franklin Cartrette

Benjamin Franklin Cartrette, age 79 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Chippenham Medical Center, Richmond. Born June 25, 1942 in Beaver Dam, North Carolina he was the son of the late Dan & Beulah Cartrette. He was also preceded in death by his beloved soul mate of 43 years, Bonnie June Combs, his daughter, Robin Cartrette, siblings, Geneva, Jim, John, James, George, Elbert, Donald, Auburn, Eva Lee, Robert and Faye.

Benjamin was a dedicated employee of Coleman’s & Pulaski Furniture where he worked in maintenance until his retirement for 30 plus years.

He is survived by his daughter Susan Jean Sadler, Pulaski; stepchildren Carolyn Parlier, Bobby Combs, Missie (Russell) Reese, grandchildren Chelsea (Eric) Marshall, Bradley Rupe, Casey (Tanner) Alley, Sammi Reese, Chris Combs, great grandchildren Sullivan Marshall, Remi Alley, brother Sam (Alice) Cartrette Lexington, NC; children Lisa Cartrette, NC; and Benny Cartrette, NC.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. December 23, 2021 in the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Jeff Willhoite officiating. Interment will follow at the Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. December 22, 2021 at the Funeral Home.

