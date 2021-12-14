Basil Thomas Cox

Basil Thomas Cox, age 72 of Boones Mill passed away Friday, December 10, 2021 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born October 22, 1949 in Christiansburg, he was the son of the late Basil Bernard Cox & Treva Perdue Cox.

He was retired from his architectural firm after many years of service.

He is survived by his wife Priscilla Biggs Cox, Boones Mill, VA; children Heather Cox, Roanoke; Michael (Lindsay) Cox, Richmond; granddaughter Natalie Dawn Morris, stepchildren Amy (Thomas) Ondrus, Jean Anne (Jeffrey) Goodwin, step grandchildren Blake and Evan Ondrus, William, Aaron and Angie Mae Goodwin.

Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday 11 a.m., December 16, 2021 at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin with Rev. Zane Cox officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be sent to the Wounded Warrior project.

To sign Basil's online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on December 14, 2021.

