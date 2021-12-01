Barbara Howard Mathes

July 31, 1943 – November 23, 2021

Barbara Howard Mathes, 78, of Radford, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Viola Howard; and a brother, Harry M. Howard, Sr.

Survivors include her daughter, Robyn Mathes; granddaughters, Hannah Mathes and Kennedy Vest; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jewell and Jim Whited, Lynn Seltz, Rebecca and Chuck May, Belinda and W. C. Helton, and Madonna Warmack; father of her daughter, Robert Mathes; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The Mathes family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

Written by: Editor on December 1, 2021.

Comments

comments