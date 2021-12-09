Auston Seth Wingo

Monday, December 6, 2021

Auston Seth Wingo, age 5, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

He was born September 30, 2016 in Radford, Virginia. He was a student at Critzer Elementary School, Pulaski.

He is survived by his mom Contessa Gallimore and Scott Fortune, Pulaski; sisters Tatyana Wingo, Santanna Durbin, brothers Edward James Fortune, Michael Durbin, Thomas Durbin, uncle Jonathan Gallimore, Dakota Fortune and Alyssa Riddle, aunt Nicole Long, grandparents Michael and Donna Gallimore, Jerry and Joanne Burgess, Ed Fortune and Andrea Duncan, great grandmother Sarah Brabham, great grandmother, Nancy Covey, great grandfather Donald Crowder and numerous other aunts, uncle and cousins.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will follow at the Thornspring UMC Cemetery.

To sign Auston’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneral.com – Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the services for the family.

Written by: Editor on December 9, 2021.

Comments

comments