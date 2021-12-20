Attempted burglars sought in Wythe

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

WYTHEVILLE — Virginia State Police is looking for a Hyundai and seeking information on an early-Saturday morning attempted burglary at an ATV dealership.

According to a Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller, a 2016 Hyundai sedan bearing Pennsylvania license plate LSG 0399 may have been involved in the 2:20 a.m. incident. Anyone having information on the vehicle is asked to contact state police at 276-228-3131 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

The public’s help also is being sought for information on Saturday morning’s attempted burglary of the ATV dealership in the 2000 block of Chapman Road in Wytheville, as well as an Aug. 28 larceny from the same business.

Geller said a Wythe County Sheriff’s deputy encountered several people attempting to break into the dealership, but the suspects fled the scene on foot. The sheriff’s office requested state police to assist with a search for the suspects and subsequently asked state police to take the lead on the investigation.

State police is continuing to investigate the August larceny in which several motorcycles were stolen by “a small group of individuals.” Geller said thousands of dollars worth of motorcycles were stolen.

Anyone with information on the August theft or Saturday morning attempted burglary also should contact state police by the above referenced methods.

Written by: Editor on December 20, 2021.

