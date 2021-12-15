Armadillos have us surrounded

Armadillos have been spotted in Washington, Smyth and Wythe counties, as well as parts of Southside Virginia. The migration to Southwest Virginia follows similar invasions into Tennessee and western North Carolina. Sightings of armadillos started happening in 2019, with sightings in Virginia starting around 2020 and 2021. The first officially documented specimen was in Russell County April 8, 2020, by the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Armadillos are originally from South America; however, the nine-banded armadillo made its way to Texas around 1849 where they earned the nickname “possum on a half shell.” There they stayed until 1996 where they were documented as far north as the Missouri river. In 2014, the nine-banded armadillo was found on the Virginia side of the Mississippi River.

Armadillos are considered natives to the desert biomes of Texas; however, researchers believe as winters are getting less and less cold, the nine-banded armadillo is getting further and further north. Some maps project that armadillos will be found as far north as Pennsylvania and maybe even further as coastal Massachusetts. The furthest north a nine-banded armadillo has been found Is in Omaha, Nebraska.

Armadillos are a burrowing species, which has caused issues with gardeners and farmers in the western North Carolina town of Sapphire, located in the Blue Ridge Mountains. This town has seen an invasion of the nine-banded bandit, which has been leaving holes in yards everywhere it goes. “It’s only a matter of time before we see range expansions into other states,” said Colleen Olfenbuttel, a biologist at the North Carolina wildlife resources commission.

With sightings in the surrounding counties, it is only a matter of time before they are spotted in Pulaski County.

December 15, 2021.

