Vote counts wrapping up

Vote totals continue to roll in, but for some races it may be tomorrow before a final decision is reached.

Just before 10 p.m., the Associated Press declared Christiansburg business owner and Republican Marie March the winner of the race for Virginia’s 7th House of Delegates District. As of 9:18 p.m. and with 32 of 39 precincts reporting, March held a 70.70% to 29.93% lead over Democrat Derek Kitts.

With 38 of 44 precincts reporting, Republican Jason Ballard continues to hold a lead over Democrat Chris Hurst in the District 12 race. Ballard had 52.56% of the total vote, compared to 47.04% for Hurst. There were 88 votes (.39%) for write in candidates.

In the race for Governor, the numbers were still too tight to call it at midnight. Republican Glenn Youngkin led Democrat Terry McAuliffe 51.19% to 48.03% with 2,654 of 2,855 precincts, roughly 94%, reporting.

The numbers were roughly the same in the race for Lt. Governor. Republican Windsome Sears led Democrat Hala Ayala 51% to 49%.

Republican candidate for Attorney General Jason Miyares led Democrat Mark Herring 51% to 49% as well.

Pulaski County voters picked Republican candidates by a large margin in each race.

