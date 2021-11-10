Volunteers save over 6,000 lake mussels

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Cold and foggy weather didn’t deter volunteers from spending their Saturday morning preventing lake mussels from dying during this year’s five-foot drawdown at Claytor Lake.

According to Friends of Claytor Lake, more than 6,000 mussels of varying species were scooped up and tossed back into the water. Ninety volunteers turned out at the state park Saturday morning to assist with the project.

It’s important to save mussels that would be left on land to dry out during the drawdown because they filter silt and toxins from the water. They are “crucial” to the lake’s ecosystem, FOCL says on its Facebook page.

Although the coordinated effort to rescue mussels has ended, FOCL encourages lake property owners and lake users to continue the process while the drawdown is in progress.

The purpose of the drawdown is to allow for dock and shoreline maintenance. It reached the five-foot-down point Saturday and will stay at that level until Nov. 14, when it will begin refilling. It is expected to return to normal level by 10 p.m. Nov. 19.

FOCL expressed gratitude to Claytor Lake State Park, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Virginia Tech and Radford University students, Pulaski County Public Schools, Pulaski County Emergency Management and FOCL board members and other volunteers for helping Saturday.

