Virginia Painter Perkins

Virginia Painter Perkins, 99, of Wytheville, VA died Sunday, October 17, 2021 in the Commonwealth Senior Living at Radford, VA. She was born in Pulaski on June 13, 1922 and was the daughter of the late James Caddall Painter and Maude Miller Painter. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Murray Perkins. Mrs. Perkins was a member of the Draper’s Valley Presbyterian Church.

Surviving are son James R. C. Perkins, wife, Pamela, step-daughter Kimberly Perdue, step-granddaughter Anabella Dixon, daughter Betsy D. Perkins, special friend Mike Alford, nephew William D. Clifford, wife, Patti.

A graveside service, only, will be held Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM from the Draper’s Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Rev. Robert E Davis officiating. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorials be made to the Draper’s Valley Presbyterian Church, 2755 Old Baltimore Rd., Draper, VA 24324.

Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA is serving the Perkins family. Online condolences may be made through www.stevensfuneralhomepulaski.com.

Written by: Editor on November 1, 2021.

Comments

comments