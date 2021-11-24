Two killed in Russell, Buchanan wrecks

A Russell County man was killed Saturday and a Tennessee man died Friday in crashes in Southwest Virginia over the weekend.

Jerry C. Rasnake, 78, of Cleveland, Va., in Russell County, died from injuries received in a single-vehicle wreck on Route 645. Virginia State Police spokeswoman Shelby Crouch said Rasnake was driving a 2000 Ford Ranger when he pulled out of a private driveway, crossed Route 645, traveled down a hill, struck a tree and overturned.

Rasnake was transported to a Russell County hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation into the 2:38 p.m. wreck, south of Route 82, is ongoing.

In a separate wreck Friday, Crouch said Johnathan D. Jewell, 25, of Lafayette, Tenn., died at a hospital two days after his northbound 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned.

Crouch said Jewell was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the 2:11 p.m. wreck.

