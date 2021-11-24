The PCCCC awards Adam Fariss and FOPC

By Patrick Ford

editor@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County Clean Community Council (PCCCC) chose early this summer two support

organizations to recognize as contributing to the efforts and mission of cleaning up our highways and water ways. The PCCCC hopes the citizens of our community will honor and support these two groups and praise their efforts.

The PCCCC recognized Adam Fariss proprietor of Iron Heart Vineyards, for his challenge in April to Pulaski County citizens to get out and “walk the property line of your home, tour the highway of your community and make a difference in fighting litter.” Almost 100 individuals and groups of individuals took up this challenge and the tally was several dump trucks loads of cans, bottles, and fast-food trash.

Fariss stated his early recollection of being concerned with litter came from the mentoring of his father. He and his sibling were often picked up at school and given bags to screen and clean the sides of the road leading to their home some of these sweeps were several miles from his front door. Fariss stated it gave him “an appreciation for citizens who dispose of litter properly and volunteer to patrol the roadways.”

PCCCC also recognized Friends of Peak Creek, Inc. (FOPC). Formed in 2013 they have been coordinating cleanups along the water ways of Pulaski County. What started out as a group wanting to protect and enhance Peak Creek within the town limits has turned into a nonprofit whose stewardship encompasses the entire 60 square mile Peak Creek Watershed. At last count they have removed 947 bags of trash, 94 tires and various other objects which are too many to name. Their efforts not only encompass Peak Creek, but surrounding tributaries including Valley Branch, Sproules Run and Tract Fork. Cleanup Coordinator Ron Hall has done an amazing job in directing these efforts since the inception of FOPC.

“We attribute our success to a true community spirit. When we announce a clean- up people show up.” said Friends of Peak Creek. FOPC focuses not only on getting rid of trash, but also on providing ways for the community to dispose of trash. This is done via providing trashcans, recycling containers, animal waste stations. They have also enhanced the areas near the creek with the bluebird trail, pollinator gardens, and with planting along the stream bank. FOPC also provides educational opportunities for the public.

Friends of Peak Creek is made up of an 11-member board of directors and relies on donations, grants and memberships to operate. They meet January through October on the fourth Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall of Christ Episcopal Church. The public is invited to attend.

Pulaski County, like many river communities, have the unique problem with litter and trash on highways and riverbanks. Not only is it unsightly but the debris ends up blown into streams. Local water ways are a tributary to the waters of the U.S., the very water in Peak Creek will one day be the Gulf of Mexico. Litter will not only affect water quality but is hazardous to the food chain of animals.

PCCC asks the citizens of Pulaski to take note that litter is not only harmful to property values but poses danger in the form of pollution. They ask that trash be properly disposed in containers designed for that purpose. People can find more information on PCCCC from the Pulaski County web and face book pages.

Written by: Editor on November 24, 2021.

Comments

comments