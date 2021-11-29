Thanksgiving is home again

This Thanksgiving a lot of families were able to get together again after a year of being apart. Togetherness is an important function of the family, the community and the nation. Last year, togetherness took quite the hit due to COVID-19 and while the nation is not out of the woods yet, the edge of the forest is in sight.

So, for this Thanksgiving, all should be thankful for how much further from last year everyone has come. Coming together under one roof, and one table is something to rejoice. It is important to rejoice and celebrate even the smallest steps forward, especially when those steps are taken together with family.

It is not only the dining table that can now be opened for gathering, but our local small businesses that have stuck through quarantine. These businesses went through an economic situation that is completely different from anything anyone alive today has suffered, and yet here they still are. Small businesses provide a level of service that can’t be found in box stores or chains.

Small businesses are owned and operated by our neighbors, our friends and our family. Some are new and some have been here longer than most people. Now that the food is being put away and leftovers enjoyed, celebrate the small businesses of the community. Holiday shopping is here and what better place to start than with friends, family, and the community.

