Talbert leads Pledge of Allegiance

“I think the schools are great” said Timmy Talbert, after leading those at the school board meeting in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Pulaski County Public Schools and Pulaski Elementary School were pleased to have Timothy (Timmy) Talbert lead us in the Pledge of Allegiance. Timmy is a second grader in Mrs. Wilson’s class, and is the son of Crystal Talbert and the late James Talbert. He has a sister, Alexandria. Timmy loves YouTube videos and cannot turn down the chance to play any type of video game. He is currently interested in researching and playing the piano. His favorite foods are pizza and tacos. When in school, Timmy is a student who loves learning, and has never met a stranger. He loves sparking up conversations with adults as well as his peers. Quite simply, his personality makes others feel special and he always puts a smile on others faces.

Written by: Editor on November 29, 2021.

Comments

comments