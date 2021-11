Service Academy nomination deadline extended

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) has extended the deadline for students interested in applying for a nomination to the U.S. Service Academies.

Applications are now due to Griffith’s Abingdon district office by close of business Nov. 15. Learn more about the nomination process at https://morgangriffith.house.gov/constituentservices/serviceacademynominations.htm.

Written by: Editor on November 10, 2021.

