Secrist named Employee of the Month

Pulaski County Public Schools and Pulaski Elementary are proud to announce that Kim Secrist has been selected as the November Employee of the Month. Mrs. Secrist has been at Pulaski Elementary for 12 years. Last year she was promoted to Cafeteria Manager. Her husband is Rick, and she has two daughters, Kassidy and Keslyn. In her spare time, she dedicates every minute she has to her girls and basketball. Mrs. Secrist is usually one of the first people to arrive at the school each morning. She communicates with faculty and staff on a daily basis. The school never knows when the cafeteria is understaffed because she manages the cafeteria so efficiently. She adapts well to constant change, and always has a positive attitude. She interacts with everyone in the building in a friendly manner and sees that each student’s needs are met. What is also equally important, is that she helps make the principal happy with his dietary needs. We are thankful for her impressive work ethic, and we are lucky to have her in our building. Congratulations to our employee of the month, Kim Secrist.

Written by: Editor on November 29, 2021.

