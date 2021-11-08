RU graduates join Pulaski PD

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Two graduates of Radford University are the newest officers to join Pulaski Police Department.

Officers Andrew Doney and Robert Weber are Oct. 27 graduates of the 77th Entry Level Law Enforcement Class of Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy. Capt. Mike Hudson introduced them to Pulaski Town Council at Wednesday night’s meeting.

Doney is a 2021 RU graduate. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and minor in leadership and military science. He participated in the university’s Army ROTC program all four years and is a second lieutenant and military police officer with U.S. Army Reserve.

Weber is a 2013 graduate of RU. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a minor in psychology. He was a security clerk for Department of Homeland Security for three years before graduating with top honors from Anne Arundel County Police Academy in Maryland in 2014.

During his time with Anne Arundel County Police Department, Weber was promoted to corporal and obtained certification as a field-training officer. He also received training in patrol rifle certification, narcotics concealment methods, human sex trafficking and handling/development of confidential informants.

At Cardinal Academy, Weber finished second in his class.

Both officers are assigned to Pulaski’s Patrol Division.

Written by: Editor on November 8, 2021.

Comments

comments