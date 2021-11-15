Questions rise over old PMS files

By PATRICK FORD

patrick@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County School Board Chairman Timothy Hurst says a member of the county board of supervisors leaked an email from County Administrator Jonathan Sweet to a private individual and the media regarding sensitive files left behind at the old Pulaski Middle School toward the end of October.

The email contained an image of documents strewn about in the old school building, with personal identifying information of former student visible. These files had apparently been accidentally left behind in a filing cabinet after clearing out the building for developers.

In a statement released by the county administrator, Sweet outlines his timeline of events and the frustration and hardships created from the situation in a statement and a quote provided to Southwest Times. [See accompanying statement.]

“Pulaski Public Schools was notified Oct. 27 that a filing cabinet containing documents was left at Pulaski Middle School,” said Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers in a prepared statement. “Representatives from the school division responded immediately, retrieved the cabinet and documents, and swept the building to ensure that nothing else had been left. We began a review of the documents that day to identify individuals” [whose information was contained in the documents.]

The building is to be turned into apartments and community facilities. The school board was to be out of the building in a year, however due to time constraints from the developer, the timetable was moved up by a few months. Siers noted, “We had originally anticipated at least one year to get the building cleaned out and ready to convey but vacated it in less than nine months because the county had expressed a fear of the developer losing interest in the property as well as windows closing on funding opportunities.”

As such, several pieces of property of the Pulaski County School Board were left behind, along with said filing cabinet.

The documents that were potentially exposed are now under review by school board officials. “We also contacted our insurance carrier, VACORP, whose representatives have been advising us and working to notify these individuals to offer a year of identity protection through Experian,” says Siers.

An image of these files circulated online after they were leaked to a private individual, according to Hurst.

The entirety of Pulaski County Public School Board’s official statement follows:

“Pulaski County Public Schools (PCPS) recently became aware that some legacy documents regarding students and former teachers were inadvertently left behind in a filing cabinet in the former Pulaski Middle School. The former middle school was broken into, but at this time we lack any evidence indicating that this incident created any risk for our students or teachers.

However, out of an abundance of caution and a desire to do everything in our power to protect the PCPS community, we are providing complimentary 12-month credit monitoring for all students and teachers impacted by this event. We will be mailing letters soon that outline what precautionary actions our students and teachers can take to ensure their information is secure, as well as instructions on how to enroll in credit monitoring.

I want to reiterate — receiving a letter does not mean we believe that your information was stolen. Our actions solely stem from our desire to safeguard our community. We will share more information with the entire PCPS community as we learn more.”

Sweet statement regarding PMS files

Because of the County’s limited involvement to conclude with communicating on multiple occasions to the school system the presence of highly sensitive materials remaining in the former Pulaski Middle School, I continue to receive serious concerns from teachers and parents about the safety of their and their children’s personal and sensitive information being compromised. Their biggest issue seems to be lack of transparency from the superintendent and school board with what and why it happened, and who all is and isn’t affected by this alleged FERPA violation.

Teachers and parents both feel like they shouldn’t have to make a Freedom of Information Act request (FOIA) at $1 a page or even $.50 a page plus charges for administrative time-of-processing fees, to get the answers they feel are owed to them and the community, nor do they want to receive any retribution for simply asking questions about their or their children’s personal safety. Since my private email was shared without authorization, I have received warnings and veiled threats of what feels like extortion to keep quiet on this issue and others. My detractors have made it clear that they will even go all the way back to my teenage years in an attempt to find things that could marginalize me or potentially bring me harm. I take these warnings very seriously, as I am already being followed and have substantiating video evidence to this effect.

In addition, all of my credit card receipts have been FOIA’ed by an employee of the school system in what appears to be a desperate attempt to intimidate me and search for something that could possibly be exploited (They of course have found nothing). I typically chalk these types of targeted affronts up to serving at one of the highest levels of public service, but I feel like my detractors are now willing to stop at nothing to bring me personal and/or professional harm. Under normal circumstances, I would never share the types of assaults that those with agendas tend to viciously hurl at me, but I now have a wife that is working in the Pulaski County Public School System and three precious children attending the Pulaski County Public Schools as well, and it is out of an abundance of caution and care as a husband and a father that I wish to protect them at all costs after what I understand certain individuals are willing to do if I don’t remain silent on such issues of teacher, parent and student safety within the care of the school board.

