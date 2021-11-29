Pulaski still second for affordability

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Next time you look at your tax ticket and complain, keep this in mind, Pulaski is the second most affordable place to live in Virginia, according to a study by SmartAsset.com.

The New York City financial technology company bases its annual “most affordable” rankings on an Affordability Index. The index weighs closing costs, real estate taxes, homeowners’ insurance fees and mortgage rates over a five-year period. This cost is then measured against the median income for the locality, which the study lists as $49,665 in Pulaski.

All “cities” with a population of 5,000 or more are analyzed, according to SmartAsset.com, which helps potential homeowners determine how much home they can afford.

Each locality is indexed on a scale of 0 to 100, with the most affordable receiving the highest score. Covington has ranked as the most affordable locality analyzed in Virginia for about a decade. Its affordability index is 61.73, compared to Pulaski’s index of 49.74.

Pulaski was ranked seventh in the study in 2015, fifth in 2016, eighth each year from 2017-2019, and second in 2020.

Third through 10th place went to Chamberlayne, Ettrick, Danville, Bluefield, King George, Rockwood, Hollins and Manchester.

According to the study, average closing costs in Pulaski are $2,901, annual property taxes are $785, average annual homeowner’s insurance is $455, and the average annual mortgage payment is $4,913.

