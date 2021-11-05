Pulaski pedestrian injured in wreck

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski man was injured Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle on East Main Street (Route 99).

The man was walking a dog eastbound on the sidewalk along East Main Street when his dog got loose and ran into the street, said Pulaski Police Department Lt. John Saul. At that point, the man ran into the street after the dog and was struck by an SUV.

The wreck occurred at 6:56 p.m. Saul said it was getting dark and the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing. The SUV driver told police she was unable to see the man in time to avoid hitting him.

The pedestrian was transported to LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski and then airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in good condition Friday afternoon.

Saul declined to release the name of the pedestrian or the woman driving the SUV.

Saul said the investigation is continuing. He noted the findings most likely will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office for a decision on whether to file charges.

