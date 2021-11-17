Pulaski joins rail station authority

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Attempts to create an authority to hasten expansion of Amtrak rail service into the New River Valley received one more boost when Pulaski Town Council voted to join.

Pulaski Town Manager Darlene Burcham recommended council pass an ordinance creating New River Valley Passenger Rail Station Authority and setting forth rights and obligations of its members. She said passing the resolution would be helpful “as we move into General Assembly time” and the authority seeks funding for a passenger station in Christiansburg.

“Plans are moving rapidly toward creation of a passenger rail station in Christiansburg. While they are still looking at several locations and have yet to find one … ,” Burcham said, “it is [prudent] for all jurisdictions to pass an ordinance indicating intent to participate in an authority that will eventually be created.”

She said the authority will be created by passage of a separate document.

According to Burcham, several other jurisdictions in the New River Valley already have passed the ordinance.

The ordinance passed by council indicates member localities, in addition to Pulaski, to be the counties of Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski, Radford City, the towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg, Virginia Tech and Radford University.

“[Pulaski] Town Council finds that the economic growth and development of the town of Pulaski and the comfort, convenience and welfare of its citizens require the development of facilities … and that the creation of the Authority will facilitate the development of the needed facilities,” the ordinance states.

The ordinance took effect with its passage.

