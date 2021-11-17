Public invited to help finish mural

Always wanted to try painting, but not had the opportunity to give it a try? Visit Counts Crossing pocket park on Main Street in Pulaski this weekend for the perfect opportunity.

Students and staff of New River Community College’s art department are joining forces with Friends of Peak Creek (FOPC) this weekend to allow the public, regardless of art experience, to put some finishing touches on a community mural, while also volunteering to help mulch plants along Peak Creek Walkway.

NRCC art professor Tammy Parks and students from her two- and three-dimensional design and painting classes spent eight days over the fall creating a brightly colored forest mural on the east wall of the park. Now, they’re ready for the public to contribute to the artwork Saturday and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

“So the community part [is] to get folks to come and paint. The more hands we have on it, the more it’s ours. It’s not just a mural, it’s our mural,” said Parks.

The mural is one of several planned for downtown Pulaski. Pulaski on Main obtained a state grant to cover project costs and Parks incorporated it into her fall semester curriculum to give her students an opportunity to learn the process for creating outdoor murals — from wall preparation to design and painting.

Although it was a classroom project, Parks said members of the community stopped in to volunteer their assistance throughout the process.

“We’ve had other folks who have just stopped in and painted with us as volunteers. We had one gentleman who was just plugging up his electronics and wound up painting with us for three hours. It was lovely,” she noted.

To prepare for the community contributions this weekend, each end of the mural was set up similar to a paint-by-number kit. This will help painters know what colors to use and where they go.

Parks said the goal of murals is to inspire the community and show how art can lead to changes.

Besides finishing the Counts Crossing mural, the goal of this weekend’s activities also is to “put to bed” for the growing season native shrubs planted along Peak

Creek Walkway behind the buildings on the south side of Main Street.

“We will be having a mulching party Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m.,” said FOPC Executive Director Cathy Hanks. “Last May, FOPC purchased and planted 100 native shrubs as our contribution to the Downtown Restoration effort.”

With winter weather moving in, Hanks says, “It’s time to put the bed to bed!” by adding a protective layer of mulch.

FOPC is calling on volunteers to come out Saturday to help with mulching. Volunteers are asked to bring their own shovel, bucket and wheelbarrow, if possible. FOPC will provide gloves, masks and drinking water.

The walkway in question is at the top of the wall along Peak Creek, across the creek from Pulaski Municipal Building.

Counts Crossing pocket park is across Main Street from the historic courthouse.

