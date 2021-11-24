PPD fights back against porch pirates

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

It’s a common scenario — a package is dropped off on a porch, then someone grabs it and runs.

The thieves are called “porch pirates” and during the Christmas holiday they can rack up on stolen merchandise that’s been ordered online.

Many like to shop online from the comfort of their homes, but are afraid their purchases will be stolen before they can get home. Pulaski Police Department has a free solution for town residents.

The department is once again fighting back against porch pirates by accepting deliveries on behalf of town citizens. Operation Porch Pirate Prohibition 2021, which recently launched, allows residents to have their purchases shipped to the police department so they can pick them up later.

To take advantage of this service, a Pulaski resident should include their name, Pulaski Police Department and 42 1st St. N.W., Pulaski, VA 24301. Examples of addressing include:

Pulaski Police Department

Attn: [YOUR name]

42 1st St. N.W.

Pulaski, VA 24301

[YOUR name]

c/o: Pulaski Police Department

42 1st St. N.W.

Pulaski, VA 24301

It’s important to include the recipient’s name so the package owner is identifiable at pickup. If there is no recipient’s name, the person picking up the package must have the package tracking number to take possession of the package.

The department points out all persons picking up packages must present a photo ID to retrieve them.

Packages can be picked up 24 hours per day, seven days per week. The deadline to have a package delivered and the deadline to retrieve packages is 4:30 p.m. Dec. 23.

Written by: Editor on November 24, 2021.

Comments

comments